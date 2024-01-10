(Bloomberg) -- A subway train has derailed along the F route in southern Brooklyn near Coney Island, the MTA said in a post on X.

The train derailed near the West 8th Street-NY Aquarium station and service has been halted between Kings Highway and Coney Island, the agency said.

Wednesday’s incident marked the second time in less than a week that an MTA train has derailed. Last Thursday, a northbound 1 train derailed after colliding with a work train that was switching tracks just before rush hour, which caused massive system-wide delays.

