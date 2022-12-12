(Bloomberg) -- About 400 cameras are now operating on New York subway cars, part of a push to increase safety and ease passenger fears, a transit official told city lawmakers on Monday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also paying $1 million a month for private security guards to roam subway platforms in addition to city police officers, said Richard Davey, president of the MTA’s New York City Transit unit.

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have been trying to make the trains feel more safe for passengers in a system that’s recovered only 65% of its pre-pandemic ridership. The mayor is blanketing subway stations with 1,000 more police officers who have been instructed to pursue low-level offenses.

After an initial test that began in June, Hochul announced in September that New York will install surveillance cameras in its more than 6,400 subway train cars. The cameras don’t stream live — at least, not yet — but the footage can be used to help in police investigations. The state-run MTA plans to install about 200 cameras per month, with an expected completion by 2025.

“It’s a multiyear process to ensure those are done,” Davey said at a joint oversight hearing before the City Council’s committees on transportation and infrastructure, and public safety.

Davey said all new trains and buses that enter the MTA’s fleet will be equipped with cameras.

Transit crime is up 40% between January and October compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data on total major felonies in the system from the New York Police Department. Assaults have increased by 18%, and robberies have risen by 32% from a year ago. There have been nine murders on the system so far, compared with five during the same period last year and one or less annually between 2009 and 2018.

The MTA, the largest US public transit provider, is facing a potential $3 billion budget shortfall. The system plans to cut costs and boost tolls and fares by 5.5% to help close deficits, but it’s also seeking $600 million of state funding for its 2023 operating budget, with that amount increasing to potentially as much as $1.6 billion in 2026.

