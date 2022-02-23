(Bloomberg) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to start installing platform doors at three New York City subway stations as it moves to test a quick way to increase rider confidence in the nation’s largest transit system.

The agency will launch a pilot program in Manhattan and Queens to install the barriers. The doors will be tested out at Times Square on the 7 line platform, Third Avenue on the L line, and at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport stop on the E train, NY1 reported Wednesday.

The MTA has faced growing calls to install platforms doors and boost security following the death in January of Michelle Go, who was pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square station, and after a string of violent incidents on the subway this past weekend. The city, meanwhile, has begun a push to remove subway riders who use the transit system for shelter.

“It doesn’t work in a lot of places,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said of the platform doors, in an interview Wednesday on NY1. “It’s going to take a while. We’re going to put the money together, which is a little complicated.”

The program would create a barrier between the platform and the tracks in an effort to prevent people from either falling or being pushed onto the rails. The initiative comes as weekday subway ridership has rebounded to about 60% of pre-pandemic levels, from below 50% in January as omicron cases took off.

The agency didn’t immediately respond to a question on when the pilot program will begin.

A key obstacle to a broad introduction of the barriers is that most stations may not be able to accommodate them.

An MTA report from 2019 found that platform doors would fit in fewer than 30% of stations and would be feasible in only 128 of the 472 subway stations. Due to challenges relating to aligning train doors and platform gates, the barriers could only be implemented at 41 stations right now according to the report.

