Oct 5, 2021
NYC Teachers Lose Emergency Request to Block Vaccine Mandate
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A group of New York City public school employees lost a bid for an immediate halt to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ruled Tuesday the nine employees had failed to show they were likely to succeed in their claims that the Constitution blocks New York from enforcing the requirement. She did raise the possibility that the manner in which the city applies a religious exemption from the mandate “may well raise serious constitutional issues” as the case goes forward.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
This vitamin may really change how you feel after a long flight
-
6:09
Single people make less money than those with partners, research finds
-
9:27
Google is giving a green makeover to services like search, maps
-
8:28
Fast-food chain sends office staff to work as fry cooks amid labour shortage
-
2:58
Asking for a raise? Formulate a strategy for maximum results
-
Millennial Money: The case for being boring with your money