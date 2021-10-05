(Bloomberg) -- A group of New York City public school employees lost a bid for an immediate halt to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ruled Tuesday the nine employees had failed to show they were likely to succeed in their claims that the Constitution blocks New York from enforcing the requirement. She did raise the possibility that the manner in which the city applies a religious exemption from the mandate “may well raise serious constitutional issues” as the case goes forward.

