(Bloomberg) -- The United Federation of Teachers filed a lawsuit on Thursday against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams in an effort to prevent his administration from cutting $2 billion from the city’s budget for schools.

Earlier this year, Adams’ administration announced cuts of nearly $550 million in the current fiscal year. Plans for additional cuts could amount to $2 billion, according to a press release from the United Federation of Teachers, a union which represents the city’s public school teachers, paraprofessionals and other educational staff.

The action marks the second major union to sue Adams over budget cuts after DC 37, the city’s largest public sector union, filed a similar challenge earlier this month.

“The administration can’t go around touting the tourism recovery and the return of the city’s pre-pandemic jobs, and then create a fiscal crisis and cut education because of its own mismanagement of the asylum seeker problem,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew in a statement.

Asked to respond to the lawsuits filed by DC 37 and the UFT, Adams said he planned a call with Henry Garrido, the president of DC 37 today.

“Henry’s a friend. He has to represent his members,” Adams said. “The same with the UFT. They have to represent their members. And from time to time friends disagree and sometimes it ends up in a boardroom, sometimes it ends up in a courtroom.”

The UFT’s lawsuit claims the city is prohibited from reducing school funding unless overall city revenues decline. The release says New York City revenues grew $5 billion last year.

It also argues the cuts undermine students’ state constitutional right to a “sound basic education.”

--With assistance from Laura Nahmias and Chris Dolmetsch.

(Updates with Adams statement starting in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.