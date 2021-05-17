(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will add 250 additional transit cops to respond to heightened subway crimes as it resumes 24-hour service Monday and called for more resources from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The additional police officers join 3,000 other transit officers and marks the largest deployment in more than two decades, de Blasio said in a briefing on Monday. The officers will be used heavily during peak times as more riders return to work in the city.

“Recovery supports public safety, they go together,” he said. “Anybody who commits a crime on the subway, there will be consequences.”

De Blasio called on the MTA to fill vacancies which remain open despite the approval of 500 more MTA officers more than a year ago.

“We are focused on public safety and recovery, we’re not interested in playing politics,” he said. “The NYPD is stepping up, MTA why don’t you step up as well?”

