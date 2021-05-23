(Bloomberg) -- New York City Police will boost its presence in the city’s Jewish communities and places of worship following a series of anti-Semitic attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted on Sunday about the plan as the city’s police department joined him in a meeting with Jewish community leaders in Borough Park. The increased number of police officers in the areas would start “in the coming days” he said. Pointing to attacks in Brooklyn Saturday night, he added that “hatred has no place here.”

The increased police presence comes after tensions flared on Thursday between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters near Times Square. The two protests clashed, and a 29-year-old Jewish man was hospitalized after others beat him. City officials denounced the violence last week.

After 11 days of conflict, during which Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire killed at least 243 people, many of them civilians, the Israeli military and Hamas reached a cease-fire on earlier in the week, brokered by Egypt.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.