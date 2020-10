NYC to Close 61 More Public Schools, Bringing Total to 169

(Bloomberg) -- New York City is closing an additional 61 public schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday, bringing to 169 the number of sites shuttered to combat emerging Covid-19 hot spots.

The earliest those schools can reopen would be Oct. 21, the mayor said. An additional 308 schools will have mandatory weekly testing of students and staff.

