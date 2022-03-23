(Bloomberg) -- Kyrie Irving can play in home games for the Brooklyn Nets again.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will no longer require proof of vaccination for professional athletes and performers, according to people familiar with the matter. He is expected to announce the change Thursday at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, and it will immediately take effect.

A private-sector vaccine mandate was first installed during Bill de Blasio’s administration and applied to all sports arenas and theaters.

The rule change comes ahead of the NBA playoffs for Irving, a star who has been ineligible to play in Brooklyn because he refused to get a shot. It also arrives two weeks before the start of the Major League Baseball season, meaning that unvaccinated players on the Mets and Yankees can appear in home games.

Politico reported the reversal earlier. The decision came after some pressure from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who said in February the rules didn’t quite make sense if the goal was to protect people in the arena. When asked about Silver’s comments Adams agreed, calling them “unfair,” but added he was concerned about striking the wrong tone.

“I am really, really leery about sending the wrong message. Having the city close down again keeps me up at night,” Adams said in February. “So I’m struggling with this.”

Still, he said in a Bloomberg Television interview last month that he couldn’t make an exception for athletes and had no plans to lift the mandate, instead urging Irving to get the vaccine.

The Nets originally said ahead of the regular season that Irving wouldn’t play until he was eligible to be a “full participant.” After a spate of injuries and players entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets had a change of heart, announcing in mid-December that Irving could re-join the team for games and practices he was eligible to take part in.

The city’s rules had required businesses verify each worker’s proof of vaccination but provided an exception for non-resident professional or college athletes as well as performing artists.

The optics of unvaccinated visiting players being allowed to suit up for games at the Barclays Center but not Irving drew the ire of many. Irving even attended a Nets game as a fan after the city stopped requiring vaccine proof to enter most public spaces, though the team was fined $50,000 for letting Irving in the team’s locker room.

The mandate also could have had a significant effect on New York’s baseball teams. At one point last summer only about 55% of Mets players were vaccinated, the New York Post reported, though there has been significant roster turnover since then. The Yankees have a home game on the season’s opening day, April 7, while the Mets’ first home game is April 15.

New York still has a vaccine mandate for other private employers and government workers. Jay Varma, a top health adviser under de Blasio, said that he feared the partial lifting of the rule may open the city up to legal challenges. It could mean “that a court will basically void” the entire mandate, he said in an interview.

(Updates with comment from health official in final paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.