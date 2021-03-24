NYC to Expand 3-K Program to All School Districts, Mayor Says

(Bloomberg) -- New York City plans to expand its free preschool program citywide in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city will add 16,500 more slots for kids as young as 3 years old, bringing the total to 40,000 across all 32 school districts. There’s demand for 60,000 seats, city educators have said.

“We don’t have all the seats we want yet for September, but we will be in all districts,” de Blasio said Wednesday at a press briefing.

The city started pre-K a few years ago in just a few districts in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The service is worth about $10,000 to the average family, according to new Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.

De Blasio said the city’s pre-K program has been a national model and is a “game-changer for so many families.”

