(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce on Monday that all city workers will be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine or get tested weekly, according to NBC New York, which cited people familiar with the plan.

The vaccine mandate is the first expansion of a policy announced last week that requires health care workers in public hospitals and clinics to be vaccinated by Aug. 2 or submit to weekly tests. About 60% of the city’s more than 42,000 public hospital employees have been vaccinated, according to Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of the system. Only 54% of people are fully vaccinated in the city, which missed its goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by the end of June. Just over 4.5 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

The city is expected to roll out the mandate to the full city workforce by mid-September. Unvaccinated city workers are expected to be required to wear masks in the workplace under the new plan.

On Friday, de Blasio also urged private employers to start requiring the shots. “If anyone is asking my advice, particularly large employers, move toward vaccine mandates now,” de Blasio said during a WNYC radio interview on Friday.

The mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.