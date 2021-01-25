(Bloomberg) -- New York City will delay opening vaccination megasites at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field as shortages leave the city unable to meet its goal of 1 million doses by the end of January.

The city has administered 628,831 doses so far, after receiving about 100,000 fewer last week than it had expected from the U.S. government. New York has about 19,000 designated first doses left and is expecting 107,000 more this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday at a briefing.

De Blasio said the city is equipped to vaccinate 500,000 people a week if it gets a supply increase. In the meantime, it’s rescheduling appointments, he said.

“We’re not going to be able to soar until we get more supply,” he said.

Jay Varma, de Blasio’s senior public health adviser, said the city is targeting the end of February or early March to receive a supply of the still unapproved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which de Blasio called a “real game changer.”

The Citi Field site, at the Queens home of the New York Mets baseball team, was slated to open this week and operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with an eventual goal to vaccinate as many as 7,000 New Yorkers a day.

