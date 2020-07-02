(Bloomberg) -- New York City will open almost two dozen more streets dedicated to restaurants for dining outdoors, after postponing a planned return of indoor dining, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

“We made a decision that we could not go ahead with indoor dining with what we’ve seen going on around the country,” the mayor said, referring to spiking rates of Covid-19 in southern and western states.

The streets will open on Friday nights and weekends and include Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, Mulberry and Hester Streets in Little Italy, Doyers Street in Chinatown, West 46th Street, Orchard and Broome Streets in the Lower East Side and Broadway in the Flatiron District.

Officials are also discussing plans to reopen the city’s public schools in September with social-distancing requirements, he said.

