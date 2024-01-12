NYC-to-Philadelphia Trains Halted Because of Signal Problems

(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak trains traveling between New York City and Philadelphia have resumed after signal issues disrupted service Friday morning.

“Service has resumed between NYP and PHL; residual delays are expected,” Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said in an email.

NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service has also been restored.

“All rail service on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line and North Jersey Coast Line has resumed in both directions and is subject to up to 30-minute delays following earlier Amtrak signal issues,” NJ Transit said in a post on X.

NJ Transit shares the tracks with Amtrak, who owns and maintains the railroads.

(Updates with Amtrak and NJ Transit status update, infomation throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.