NYC to Require Covid Vaccination for All Teachers and Staff

(Bloomberg) -- New York City will require its public school teachers and staff to be vaccinated, according to Bill Neidhardt, press secretary for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The order, expected to be announced at a briefing Monday morning, supersedes a previous policy that gave teachers and staff the choice of getting vaccinated or being subject to weekly tests. The mandate will start in late September, after the start of school on Sept. 13, Neidhardt said.

The mandate will not cover all students, although last week de Blasio ordered student athletes in the city’s Public Schools Athletic League, as well as coaches and staff, to get vaccinated by the first day of athletic competition.

The mandate was reported earlier Monday by the New York Times.

