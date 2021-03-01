(Bloomberg) -- New York City will “un-pause” $17 billion in capital projects exactly a year since the pandemic began in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

By the end of March, more than 1,700 projects will be given the green light to restart, de Blasio said in a briefing Monday. Projects include construction of new schools, park upgrades, major library projects, work on protecting cyclists and pedestrians, and repairs and replacement of sewer and wastewater management infrastructure.

Many of these projects were put on hold due to the pandemic and the resumption will help get New Yorkers back to work, said Lorraine Grillo, the mayor’s newly-appointed ‘recovery czar,’ at the briefing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.