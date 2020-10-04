(Bloomberg) --

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’ll close businesses and schools in nine neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens where there’s been a surge in coronavirus infections.

Indoor and outdoor dining will also be closed in these areas, Dow Jones reported. Houses of worship will stay opened with restrictions, he said.

“You don’t do this lightly -- you do this when the facts demand it,” De Blasio said in a press briefing on Sunday, adding that he has sounded a number of warnings recently. “We had warned people of more restrictive measures and now, we’re imposing them.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.