(Bloomberg) -- Traffic entering Manhattan’s central business district has been rebounding from pandemic lows ahead of New York City plans to begin charging motorists for driving into the area.

Vehicles entering the district rose 6% in 2022, according to an annual report from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council — a group that addresses transportation issues across New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley.

A total of 801,742 autos, taxis, vans and trucks entered the area, which runs from 60th Street to the bottom of the island, on Oct. 19, 2022, according to the report. That’s up from 757,169 vehicles on a similar day in 2021. The amount of motorists driving into the district still trails prepandemic levels by roughly 12%, when more than 900,000 vehicles entered the area on a single day.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority operates the city’s transit network and plans to start charging drivers entering the district as soon as June 15 to help finance mass-transit upgrades. Called congestion pricing, the tolling plan is expected to bring in $1 billion of new revenue a year that the MTA will borrow against to raise $15 billion to help modernize a more than 100-year-old transit system.

Love It or Hate It: New Yorkers Weigh In on Congestion Tolling

Commuter activity of all kinds also picked up. Nearly 5.5 million people entered and exited the district via mass-transit, vehicles, bicycles or ferry on Oct. 19, 2022, up from 4.7 million on a similar day in 2021, according to the report. That’s still nearly 30% below a pre-pandemic level of about 7.7 million people.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.