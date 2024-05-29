(Bloomberg) -- Rich Davey will leave his position as head of New York City’s subways and buses and return to Boston to oversee the Massachusetts Port Authority.

MassPort, which runs Boston’s Logan International Airport, on Wednesday approved Davey to head the agency and will offer him an annual base salary of $420,000 to serve as chief executive officer. Davey is slated to step into the role no later than Sept. 9. Along with Logan airport, the agency manages the Worcester Regional Airport, and Boston’s Conley Container Terminal and its Flynn Cruiseport.

Davey joined the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in May 2022, serving as its transit president where he worked to boost service reliability on subways and buses and increase ridership. Davey is a former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation and served as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, congratulated Davey following the MassPort vote at an event in the Bronx. Davey will leave the MTA in about two weeks, Lieber said.

“I’m thrilled for Rich, he’s a Bostonian,” Lieber said during the event. “He’s going home. It’s obviously a great job at the top of the transportation industry.”

Demetrius Crichlow will serve as the MTA’s interim president of transit, Lieber said. Crichlow has been overseeing the agency’s subway system for three years and has been at the MTA for 27 years, Lieber said.

“Demetrius is ready to step up and take the reins as the interim president of New York City Transit in a couple of weeks when Rich cycles out to Boston,” Lieber said.

