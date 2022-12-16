(Bloomberg) -- New York City Uber drivers are planning a 24-hour strike on Dec. 19 and calling for a passenger boycott after a judge this week temporarily blocked wage increases.

The raises, which were approved by the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission, were supposed to go into effect on Dec. 19 but will be put on hold until a Jan. 31 hearing on Uber Technologies Inc.’s bid to suspend the rule while the case is being litigated.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a union representing the city’s taxicab, Uber and Lyft Inc. drivers, said the strike is set to take place from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Judge Blocks Pay Raise for New York’s Uber, Lyft Drivers

“To steal a raise from drivers who work so hard and on the eve of Christmas and the New Year hurts. It stings,” union Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said in a statement. “But make no mistake, we’re not crying in a corner. We’re readying to fight the small-hearted pettiness of a billionaire company that just doesn’t want to see its workers survive.”

Uber is suing the TLC to block an increase in per-mile and per-minute rates that the agency approved in November.

“Drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly, but rates should be calculated in a way that is transparent, consistent and predictable,” Uber spokesperson Josh Gold said.

The TLC didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the call for a strike and passenger boycott.

Pay rates for Uber and Lyft Inc. drivers were set to increase by 7% per minute and 24% per mile, according to the TLC, with a sample trip of 30 minutes and 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) requiring a minimum payment of $27.15. Uber said the city’s calculation of the per-mile rate increase is misleading and that it is actually 16%, taking into account mandated annual adjustments implemented in 2020 and 2022.

The decision comes as the more than 85,000 ride-share drivers in New York have had to deal with the soaring inflation and higher gas prices.

--With assistance from Chris Dolmetsch.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.