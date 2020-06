NYC Unemployment Reached 18.3% in May, Up From 4.1% Year Earlier

(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s unemployment rate surged to 18.3% in May, from 15% in April 2020 and 4.1% in May 2019, according to preliminary data from the state labor department.

Statewide, New York’s unemployment rate declined to 14.5% in May from 15.3% in April. Both are far higher than the 4% rate in May 2019, data show.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.