Rent is spiking. Restaurants are buzzing. Covid restrictions have lifted. But New York City’s unemployment rate is still twice the national average

U.S. inflation will likely exceed 3% through the end of next year, according the majority of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics

U.S. and U.K. officials are set to discuss areas of cooperation on trade this week, even as the larger prize of a sweeping agreement sought by Britain remains far off

The International Monetary Fund said its board of directors will discuss Argentina’s $45 billion agreement on Friday, the final step of approval after two years of negotiations Meanwhile, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez called on his government to implement “all necessary measures” to combat 52% inflation that’s been aggravated by the surge of global commodity prices

China and Russia’s trade relationship has become more complicated since the war started more than three weeks ago

The U.K.’s inflation-fighting baton will pass from the Bank of England to the Treasury this week, as the nation braces for data showing a further surge in consumer prices Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak could take aim at the U.K.’s swollen public-sector workforce as he tries to ease the worst labor shortages in decades

The price of everything that goes into producing crops is surging, threatening to further fan global food inflation

