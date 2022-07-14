(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to draw more riders to NYC Ferry, a system of 38 boats servicing the city’s five boroughs, by reducing fares for low-income travelers.

Effective Sept. 12, Adams’ NYC Ferry Forward plan will allow at least 1 million low-income New Yorkers, senior citizens and people with disabilities to ride one way on one of the six ferry routes for $1.35, about half the current cost of a full-price ticket. Eligible residents must apply for the discounted tickets.

Single-ride fares will increase to $4 in a move to have tourists and other infrequent users help pay for the system, already criticized for being heavily subsidized by taxpayers. The city estimates the plan may generate as much as $2 million in additional annual revenue.

“More and more New Yorkers are using New York City Ferry. But too many are not aware of the great benefits from it,” Adams said during a press conference Thursday in Astoria, Queens. “For those who say it is just for the affluent New Yorkers, it’s just wrong, it’s for every New Yorker.”

The Ferry Forward program also includes free trip vouchers, the elimination of a $1 bike fee and expanded outreach to New York City Housing Authority residents. Commuters and other frequent ferry users among the 6 million annual riders can still pay $2.75 per ride by purchasing a 10-trip pack for $27.50.

The ferries, which service an area covering 70 nautical miles, are growing in importance as the city tries to attract people back to public transit after the pandemic slashed ridership on subways and commuter railroads. Ridership on NYC Ferry has recovered faster than any other of its public systems, the city said in a statement.

The plan comes nearly a week after New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office criticized the system’s overseer, the New York City Economic Development Corp., for underreporting ferry-related spending by $224 million over six years during the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio. The comptroller’s audit said city taxpayers paid as much as $12.88 in subsidies for every ferry rider in fiscal 2021.

Andrew Kimball, the development agency’s chief executive officer, said the EDC will be releasing data on all ferry system costs. “Every expense that was made was made under the rules of the last contract and were appropriate,” he said on Thursday.

Andrew S. Rein, president of municipal watchdog group Citizens Budget Commission, said in a statement that Adams’ plan is welcome progress.

“Ultimately, success of this plan should be evaluated in large part by whether and how much the subsidy -- per ride and in total -- is reduced, with evidence that the remaining subsidy above what is provided to other transit users is well targeted to those in the greatest need of transit options and affordability,” Rein said.

