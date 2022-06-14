(Bloomberg) -- Consolidated Edison Inc. is warning utility bills will jump 12% this summer in New York City, thanks to high natural gas prices.

Bills in Westchester County will soar 16% compared to last summer, ConEd warned in an email to customers.

Residential electricity rates have been surging for months across the US as gas and coal supplies are tight and climate change drives up temperatures. Those rising bills, along with higher food and gasoline prices, are a key piece of the inflation pressuring US households.

