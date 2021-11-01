(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the vast majority of municipal employees are complying with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, resulting in little disruption to services as the requirement kicks in.

De Blasio said Monday that about 9,000 employees have been placed on unpaid leave for not receiving the shot, a small share of the city’s 378,000 workforce, while another 12,000 will keep working as requests for exemptions are reviewed.

Overall, de Blasio said 91% of the city’s workforce has been vaccinated.

“I’m going to say upfront to every mayor in America, to every governor in America, to every CEO of a company in America, go to a full vaccination mandate because it will allow us to end the Covid era once and for all,” he said. “We’ve got to end it. This is how we do it.”

New York is among the growing ranks of employers who have imposed vaccination requirements on employees in an effort to hasten the end of the pandemic. Despite protests from some holdouts, de Blasio said the effect on city services so far has been minimal.

“We have very strong numbers among our workforce,” he said. “We’re not seeing disruptions.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.