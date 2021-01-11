(Bloomberg) -- New York City residents looking to get vaccines are confronting a “bewildering sign-up process” that is hindering plans to speed up inoculations, Comptroller Scott Stringer said on Twitter.

The city opened mass vaccination sites Sunday in Brooklyn and the Bronx, extended shots on Monday to people 75 and over, and encouraged everyone eligible to schedule an appointment. One of the sign-up websites has a multi-step process to set up an account, another to make an appointment, and numerous questions or fields to be answered or filled in, Stringer said on Twitter.

Stringer, a mayoral candidate, said when he checked the site Sunday, there were more than 200 slots available for Jan. 12. He called on city officials to fix the issues as soon as possible.

“We should be #1 in vaccinations in the nation from day one—and we should be using every tool at our disposal to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible as quickly as possible,” Stringer said.

The city has administered 203,181 of 524,425 delivered doses as of Jan. 10, according to its website.

