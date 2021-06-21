(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s mayoral primary is a day away. Early voting ended Sunday night with nearly 200,000 people casting their ballots. That’s more than one-fourth of the roughly 700,000 New Yorkers that went to the polls in 2013 when Mayor Bill de Blasio won the Democratic primary.

Kathryn Garcia, the former city Sanitation Commissioner, and Andrew Yang, the one-time frontrunner who has slid in polling in recent weeks, will again campaign together on Monday after making joint campaign stops over the weekend.

Garcia and Yang Campaign Together

Garcia and Yang said they will campaign together again in Queens on the day before the mayoral election, following an alliance forged over the weekend that jolted the mayoral contest in its waning days.

While Yang urged his supporters to rank Garcia second on their ballots, Garcia stopped short of a full-fledged endorsement. She said she was not co-endorsing but wanted to campaign with Yang to raise awareness for ranked-choice voting, which asks New Yorkers to select their top five candidates instead of just one.

What was clear from the weekend of joint campaigning, which included stops at an Asian American and Pacific Islander get-out-the-vote rally, was that the two shared a common goal: Stopping the rise of front-runner Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president who accused the pair of trying to disenfranchise Black voters. -- Shelly Banjo

Read More: NYC Mayoral Rivals Team Up, Aiming to Weaken Race’s Front-Runner

Early Voting Closes

Nearly 200,000 people cast their ballots over nine days of early voting that ended Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s board of elections.

While the turnout pales in comparison to the 1.1 million New Yorkers who voted early in the November presidential elections, it represents 28% of the roughly 700,000 New Yorkers who voted in the 2013 primaries. In 2013 there was no early voting, which took effect in 2019.

Two-thirds of the ballots came from Manhattan and Brooklyn, the elections board said. -- Shelly Banjo

Adams Campaign Volunteer

Eric Adams said one of his campaign volunteers was stabbed in the Bronx on Sunday, without providing further information. “We pray for him. This violence must stop,” Adams said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Rivals Yang, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Garcia and Dianne Morales all issued statements of support. “New Yorkers shouldn’t have to fear walking down the street,” Wiley said in a Twitter post. -- Shelly Banjo

Soros Donation

George Soros gave another half a million dollars in the final days of the race to a political action committee that’s supporting civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, according to campaign disclosures. He had already given her $500,000 in late May.

The billionaire joins Daniel Loeb, Paul Tudor Jones, Steve Cohen and other hedge fund managers and real estate executives whose donations have flooded into the mayoral contest.

Campaigns have raised more than $35 million for the mayoral race in private funds, just under the roughly $39 million in public funds, according to the city’s campaign finance board. More than $31 million has been spent on advertising and other campaign activities by the independent PACs. -- Shelly Banjo

Yang Confronted With Housing

During a campaign stop at a flea market in lower Manhattan, mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang heard from a group of apartment-complex tenants who oppose a planned tower across the street they said would add congestion and block sunlight and views.

Stacey Shub told Yang that she and other residents of the neighborhood were united against construction of a tower at 250 Water Street and asked him what he would do. The developer, Howard Hughes Corp., agreed to reduce the height to 375 feet (114 meters) from 470, but neighbors say that’s still too high.

Yang, an advocate of more housing in New York, said he would look into it if he wins the election, while remaining non-committal about the issue.

“I’m someone who wants to see New York City build new housing,” Yang said moments later in an interview. “But at the same time, if community members have concerns about the nature of a particular project, you have to hear people out and be mindful of these concerns.” -- Henry Goldman

Adams on Stop-and-Frisk

Adams, a 22-year-veteran of the New York Police Department, took his campaign to Harlem Friday to rally with gun-safety advocates and advance his proposal to combat the surge in shootings in New York City.

With four days until the election, Adams sought to clarify his stance on stop-and-frisk. In the past, Adams had expressed support for the controversial policing strategy if used properly, but said he wouldn’t bring it back because it would be abused.

Rivals have pounced on his comments.

“I said this over and over again, I am not looking to bring back stop-and-frisk,” Adams said Friday. “I am not going to have a police department that will take tools and abuse them.”

Adams has called for a greater police presence on city streets and subways, an anti-crime unit to target gun violence, and the recruitment of minority officers. -- Skyler Woodhouse

Last Emerson Poll

Adams was the first choice of 23% of likely Democratic primary voters in the final PIX11/Emerson College poll before the primary. Wiley, who has the backing of national progressives, had 18% while Garcia, who was endorsed by the New York Times and Daily News, had 17%.

The results show Adams steady and Wiley up one percentage point in a week, while Garcia had the largest jump, five percentage points.

Yang, an entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, was the first choice of 14% of respondents, down from 32% in early March. Stringer, the city comptroller, has 9% and former Citigroup Inc. banker Ray McGuire had 3% in the poll conducted June 15-16. Former city Housing Commissioner Shaun Donovan and Morales, a nonprofit executive each had 2%, while 10% remain undecided.

Crime was the top issue for 31% of respondents. -- Skylar Woodhouse

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.