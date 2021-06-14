(Bloomberg) -- With a week until the New York primary election, more than $75 million has been spent on the race to lead the largest U.S. city. Candidates have doled out $55 million, and independent groups supporting them have reported another $25 million in expenditures, according to campaign-finance reports filed June 11.

Early voting began over the weekend and runs through June 20 with more than 32,000 people voting so far, according to the city’s election board. Mayoral candidates will meet June 16 for the final televised Democratic debate before the June 22 primary.

Millions Left to Spend

The candidates have more than $13 million left to spend, according to the latest campaign-finance filings.

Former Citigroup banker Ray McGuire has spent the most campaigning among the top eight Democrats, with little movement in the polls to show for it. McGuire, the only one not accepting public matching funds, spent $10.5 million through June 11, according to the city’s campaign finance board. Only 3% of respondents said they would rank McGuire first in a June 7-8 Emerson/Pix 11 poll.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is second in spending, with $9.4 million; followed by Comptroller Scott Stringer with $8.4 million and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang with $8.1 million. The Emerson poll showed Adams leading with 23%, followed by civil rights lawyer Maya Willey at 17%, Yang at 15%, city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia at 12% and Stringer with 9%.

Garcia, who was endorsed by the New York Times and Daily News, raised the most new individual donations among the eight candidates in the latest filing period that ran from May 18 to June 7, according to the city’s campaign finance board.

New Start NYC, which is supporting former city housing commissioner Shaun Donovan, has spent the most among independent political action committees. Most of the group’s $6.5 million came from Donovan’s father. Donovan got 4% in the Emerson/Pix 11 poll. Groups supporting McGuire and Adams have both spent more than $5.6 million, while a Yang-backing group has spent $2.9 million.

Strokes Concert

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have come late to publicly supporting a candidate in the mayor’s race, but she’s thrown her full force behind Wiley since endorsing the civil rights lawyer a week ago.

In a star-studded fundraising concert by the indie rock band The Strokes on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez opened the show by joining hands with Wiley on stage. “New York is back!” she told the in-person, fully-vaccinated crowd inside the storied Irving Plaza concert hall.

The concert spoke to the momentum that Ocasio-Cortez’s backing has stirred in the final weeks before the mayor’s race to encourage progressive voters to coalesce behind one candidate.

The more moderate candidates -- Adams, Yang and Garcia -- have been leading the polls for weeks as many of the progressive candidates’ campaigns stumbled, including nonprofit executive Dianne Morales, whose staffers left over disputes with the candidate, and Stringer, who faces two allegations of sexual harassment, claims he denies.

Neutral Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton said he wouldn’t endorse a mayoral candidate on Saturday during a get-out-the-vote rally, despite previous pledges to publicly throw his weight behind one of the contenders. The civil-rights activist is influential in city politics.

Sharpton, who was among the last political figures holding out to endorse a candidate, did defend Adams on stage. “I’ve known Adams 35 years, he always was in Brooklyn,” sasid Sharpton, referencing recent questions about the candidate’s residency. Critics have claimed Adams spends most of his time in a New Jersey home he owns with his partner.

Second-Choice Endorsements

Members of New York City’s congressional delegation offered endorsements over the weekend for their second choice for mayor in a bid to encourage voters to consider using their full slate of picks.

This is the first time the city is using ranked-choice voting to select a mayor. People rank their top five candidates rather than choosing just one. Despite a fair amount of negative campaigning in the New York City mayoral contest, the system is supposed to encourage a friendlier race and sometimes spur agreements between candidates’ supporters.

Congressman Ritchie Torres, who was helping run Yang’s campaign, gave a second-choice endorsement of Adams on Friday. “I am joining multiple members of the NYC Congressional Delegation in ranking more than one candidate for mayor to send a united message about the decisive importance of ranking several candidates,” he said. “My first choice is Andrew Yang; my second choice, Eric Adams.”

The cross-endorsements could prove pivotal in a system where enough second-choice votes could catapult a contender to win the race.

Weekend Campaigning

Over the weekend, McGuire was in the Bronx talking with public housing residents and at a baptist church. Garcia and McGuire both visited Roosevelt Island. Garcia and Donovan voted early. Garcia was endorsed by the American Pakistani Advocacy Group, and Donovan was joined at his early-voting kickoff in Brooklyn by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Adams appeared at rallies in Brooklyn and Harlem, while Yang attended the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bushwick and met voters at a church in Cypress Hills.

