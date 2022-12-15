(Bloomberg) -- Authorities have seized more than 100,000 cannabis products worth more than $4 million in New York City as part of an effort to clear the way for licensed vendors as the state tries to legalize — and tax — a lucrative retail market for marijuana.

State and city enforcement agencies said at a briefing Thursday they had issued 66 criminal charges and 500 civil summonses over two weeks in November and December as part of the crackdown.

The proliferation of so-called weed bodegas comes as the state has issued licenses for a first generation of legal marijuana retailers, with the aim of promoting small businesses in communities long impacted by a decades-long war on drugs. The illicit retailers have been exploiting the gap between when the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2021 and the opening of licensed dispensaries.

“Not only are these establishments evading taxes and putting established businesses at a devastating loss, the products they are selling have the potential to endanger the health and safety of the public,” said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda, showing off seized products packaged as candy and children’s breakfast cereals.

Mayor Eric Adams said the goal is to give warnings and get unlicensed vendors into legal businesses.

“Educate, confiscate and not incarcerate. That’s the goal here,” Adams said.

