(Bloomberg) -- New York City will bid to host the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden in 2024, officials said Thursday.

“This is a team New York moment,” Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said at briefing in midtown Manhattan. “This is not about Democrat or Republican; it’s about how do we bring resources to our city.”

Frank Carone, the mayor’s chief of staff, said New York is “ready to make this the smoothest, best run and most sophisticated convention the DNC has ever seen.”

The last time New York City hosted the Democratic convention was in 1992, when former President Bill Clinton was nominated. The city bid unsuccessfully for the convention in 2016, when Mayor Bill de Blasio pitched Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as a potential site. Republicans held their convention in New York in 2004, also at Madison Square Garden.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.