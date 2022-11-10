(Bloomberg) -- New York City plans to close the Randall’s Island emergency relief center for migrants a month after opening its doors, as the flow of asylum seekers looking for shelter slowed.

The facility had the capacity to house as many as 1,000 single adult men and offer them a range of services.

When the site shuts down next week, migrants staying there will move to a new facility at the Watson Hotel in midtown Manhattan with 600 hotel rooms, and also be given help to relocate to other parts of the country, and given medical care and services.

The city says at least 23,800 migrants have arrived in New York this year. But the pace of those new arrivals has eased after a new Biden administration policy announced in October that created a new legal pathway for up to 24,000 Venezuelans to immigrate to the US, while trying to deter unlawful crossings.

The city comptroller estimated that it would cost roughly $150 million to build the tent shelter, which was originally located in the Bronx before it was moved to Randall’s Island.

