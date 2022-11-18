(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Manhattan denied a request Thursday that she consider handing control of New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex over to a third-party administrator, agreeing with Mayor Eric Adams’s administration that such a move would be premature and inconsistent with federal law.

The decision dealt a blow to advocates for people detained at Rikers, who have argued that extraordinary measures are necessary to fix the violent and dangerous conditions at the facilities. New York City has been under a federally ordered consent decree to fix problems at Rikers for seven years. So far this year, 18 people have died at city jails or shortly after release -- the most since 2013.

The Legal Aid Society, which represents people detained at Rikers, sought permission to formally ask for a third-party administrator, known as a receiver, to take control of the facilities from the city. But US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain sided with city and the Department of Correction, which argued that the legal threshold for receivership hadn’t been met and that the city was making progress.

Swain’s decision doesn’t mean receivership is off the table entirely, only that Legal Aid can’t formally request it at this point in time.

Swain said that allowing Legal Aid to begin the process of seeking a receiver would be “counterproductive” and divert the city’s focus from the much-needed reform effort. The judge cited an October report from the federal monitor overseeing the effort that applauded the city’s recent engagement with the reform process. “There are indications of progress,” Swain said at the hearing.

The judge said Legal Aid failed to meet the burden necessary under a 1996 federal law that requires federal court interventions in prisons and jails be narrowly tailored and use the least-intrusive means. The law, called the Prison Litigation Reform Act, was passed in part to limit the circumstances under which incarcerated people can sue over their treatment.

In a statement Thursday, the city praised the judge’s decision.

“My team and I are committed to continuing the work that we have done in the last 11 months and I appreciate that the Court acknowledged our efforts and the progress we have made this year,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said. “We have so much more work to do, but we are confident that a receivership would be counterproductive to the many positive changes that are already underway.”

Legal Aid spent much of the hearing focused on metrics that show conditions at Rikers are worse than when the consent decree began. The nonprofit legal services provider argued that the fixes needed are beyond what the city is capable of handling on its own. “There is nothing in the PLRA that requires us to wait 14 more years,” an attorney for Legal Aid said at the hearing, referring to the city’s suggestion that a consent decree was allowed to continue for 22 years before a receiver was appointed.

“We are disappointed that the Court would not allow Plaintiffs to present their case for the appointment of a receiver, but appreciate the Court’s demand of the City for swift and serious action,” Legal Aid said in a statement after the hearing. “The Legal Aid Society will continue to hold the City accountable for the violence and abuse that our incarcerated clients suffer every day.”

The city will now be allowed to continue with implementation of an emergency turnaround plan that Swain approved in June. However, the judge said that she would be willing to revisit the topic of receivership if the city failed to continue making progress or lost ground.

The court will receive a progress report from the federal monitor charged with overseeing the reforms on March 31. Any further discussions of receivership will be tabled until an April 27 hearing.

