(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp Inc. bonds plunged by 12 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, then edged slightly higher on Thursday in thin trading, after the regional bank slashed its dividend and said it was stockpiling reserves to cover souring loans.

Late on Wednesday, Moody’s Investors Service said it may cut the bank holding company’s ratings to junk, citing factors including the weak results and unanticipated losses in its loan books. These pressures could make it harder for the bank to pay obligations in the future. The bank’s floating-rate notes due 2028 fell to 86.5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, and then rose a touch to 87.25 cents in four trades on Thursday.

New York Community Bancorp may need to sell $4 billion to $6 billion of additional debt over time to meet new regional bank debt requirements, according to analysts led by Arnold Kakuda at Bloomberg Intelligence. The potential downgrade to junk might make any such sale more difficult, the strategists said. The bank didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The company’s shares also plunged, dropping about 38% on Wednesday and as much as 15% on Thursday.

The bank also faces more regulatory scrutiny, and stricter capital requirements, after its assets have risen above a threshold of $100 billion.

Whatever difficulty New York Community Bancorp may face, bonds for major US banks were relatively unscathed, and credit analysts at Bank of America Corp. and CreditSights Inc. said the bank’s troubles are isolated and not the signs of a broader crisis.

Risk premiums on bonds from major regional lenders edged only a bit higher, about in line with the broader market.

BofA strategists said in a note to clients that the recent slate of earnings reports from the nation’s six biggest banks — as well as from regional lenders — were “constructive on credit quality,” pointing to improving finances instead. Moreover, they said, big banks have a lot of capital to absorb loan losses.

“That suggests the NYCB surprise was likely a one-off and not an indicator of a wider problem,” strategists led by Yuri Seliger wrote in an note dated Wednesday.

CreditSights Inc.’s Jesse Rosenthal and Peter Simon echoed the sentiment, saying there is “no real read-through to the rest of the banks” because it was “driven by the consequences of bulking up and moving into a stricter regulatory framework.”

