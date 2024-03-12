(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp Inc. completed a deal to raise more than $1 billion of capital through an equity investment by backers led by former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The troubled commercial real estate lender, which announced the agreement last week, said in a statement late Monday that the transaction has closed and that Mnuchin was appointed lead independent director. The investment was anchored by his Liberty Strategic Capital, as well as Hudson Bay Capital and Reverence Capital Partners.

“We believe that this transaction has strengthened the company’s balance sheet and liquidity position and look forward to working with management and the dedicated workforce of NYCB to deliver shareholder value,” Mnuchin said in the statement.

The transaction included an issuance of common stock at $2 per share to the investors, as well as some convertible preferred stock. The cohort will own about 40% of the firm on a fully diluted basis, according to the statement, and the investors will also get warrants.

The company also plans to ask shareholders to amend its certificate of incorporation to call for minimum reverse stock split of three for one, in part to “make the bid price more attractive to a broader group of institutional and retail investors.” The stock closed at $3.25 on Monday.

Joseph Otting, a former comptroller of the currency, will be NYCB’s chief executive officer, the firm had announced last week, replacing Alessandro DiNello, who will return to his role as non-executive chairman. Along with Mnuchin, Otting and two other investors will join the company’s board.

The Hicksville, New York-based company has been under pressure since its earnings report in January included a surprise dividend cut and provision build. Since then, the firm disclosed that it had discovered “material weaknesses” around how it tracks loan risks.

NYCB shares rose 2.2% in early New York trading Tuesday. They are down 68% this year through Monday. The stock had risen after the deal was announced last week, gaining 14% in two days.

“The completion of this major equity raise demonstrates the confidence these strategic investors have expressed in the turnaround currently underway at the Company and allows us to execute on our strategy from a position of strength,” DiNello said in Monday’s statement.

Analysts had described the deal as bolstering confidence in the lender, even as it’s dilutive to existing holders.

The “capital raise was significant and very expensive, but also necessary to strengthen the balance sheet and begin to restore investor confidence,” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty, who has a market perform rating on NYCB’s shares, wrote in a note to clients Sunday. The “actions took the worst-case scenario off the table, but the new management still has significant work ahead.”

