(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp said Julie-Ann Signorille-Browne has resigned from her post as chief operating officer — a role she was promoted to in September last year.

Signorille-Browne’s resignation is effective May 24, NYCB said late Thursday in a filing. Signorille-Browne had led the integration of Flagstar Bank, which NYCB bought in 2022, according to the firm’s website. She also oversaw the integration of parts of Signature Bank, which NYCB snagged last year after the regional lender failed following a bout of turmoil among smaller banks.

NYCB’s tumultuous start to the year culminated in a capital infusion and new management, including Chief Executive Officer Joseph Otting who installed a new chief financial officer, general counsel and commercial real estate lending head. The company has also named a new chief risk officer and audit executive this year.

