(Bloomberg) -- Canadian women’s clothing designer Nygard Arrested in Canada on U.S. Sex-Trafficking Chargesas arrested in Winnipeg on U.S. sex-trafficking charges at the request of prosecutors in New York.

The 79-year-old retail magnate faces nine counts, including racketeering, sex trafficking and related crimes over “a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas, and Canada, among other locations,” according to prosecutors in New York.

Nygard, the former chairman and founder of Nygard International Partnership, is scheduled to appear in court in Manitoba’s capital of Winnipeg Tuesday, Manitoba Courts spokeswoman Aimee Fortier said.

Nygard’s Manhattan headquarters were raided by U.S. authorities earlier this year as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, the New York Times reported in February. Nygard was accused of trafficking and sexually assaulting dozens of teenage girls and women.

Nygard, born in Finland, founded Nygard International in 1967.

