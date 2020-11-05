(Bloomberg) -- New York City Police Department officers were deployed en masse to meet a group of peaceful demonstrators on a night of post-election protests, and the city’s public advocate said officers roughed him up.

At least 150 uniformed officers, some wearing riot gear, and helicopters responded to a march that began outside the Stonewall Inn -- a city landmark and the site of an uprising of gay New Yorkers more than 50 years ago.

The demonstrators marched from the West Village downtown up to Union Square, trailed and flanked by a large police presence. Officers intervened to stop the march at least three times, giving an order to disperse at least once.

Raymond Wayne, a student, said he came out because he was worried President Donald Trump would refuse to respect an honest accounting of votes. “There’s a million reasons to protest,” he said. “You can’t trust him.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was on hand for the march after demonstrations Wednesday ended with a clash between protesters and police.

Williams, whose office makes him a nonvoting member of the City Council and charges him with looking after the rights of citizens, was pushed back by police during one of their interventions. He said he sought to ensure protesters were able to march peacefully.

Williams said the police presence was disproportionate.

“At a certain point, there seemed to be more officers than protesters,” said Williams. “The city needs some leadership it’s really not getting right now.”

The NYPD said it made 10 arrests during the march, but did not specify what the charges were. On Wednesday, the department made 25 arrests and issued 32 summonses after demonstrations escalated into confrontations between police and protesters.

