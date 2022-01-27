(Bloomberg) -- Related Cos., the real estate firm founded by billionaire Stephen Ross, has hired former New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to manage its properties in Manhattan.

Shea, 52, is joining Related as president of commercial property management and will oversee operations at the company’s buildings in New York including Hudson Yards and the Deutsche Bank Center at Columbus Circle.

Shea, who grew up in Queens and graduated from Manhattan’s Xavier High School, joined the NYPD in 1991. He took over as commissioner in 2019 under Mayor Bill de Blasio before retiring at the end of last year.

It’s common for top New York police officials to land in the corporate world after they retire, but the new job in real estate marks a career pivot for the veteran cop. Related declined to disclose his salary.

“One of the things about this particular opportunity that really was attractive to me was that it was completely different,” Shea said in a phone interview. “I’ve never had this much time off in the last four decades and I’m itching to go.”

Related touted Shea’s experience running a large organization and knowledge of data-driven management strategies, according to a statement Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.