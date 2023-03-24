(Bloomberg) -- The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious envelope filled with unidentified white powder delivered to the building that houses the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is in the midst of a grand jury probe of Donald Trump over a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The envelope, which arrived in the US mail Friday, is the focus of an ongoing investigation, though there are no reports of any injury or sickness, said a spokeswoman for the NYPD.

The grand jury isn’t sitting on Friday and is expected to resume early next week.

Read More: Trump Predicts ‘Death and Destruction’ in Attack on Manhattan DA

