(Bloomberg) -- The NYPD has named Andrew Abdullah as a suspect in Sunday’s fatal New York City subway shooting of a Goldman Sachs employee.

Abdullah, 25, is wanted for the Sunday morning ‘Q’ train shooting, according a tweet from City of New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Goldman Says Employee's Death on Subway Is Senseless Tragedy

