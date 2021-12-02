15m ago
NYPD Responding to Active Situation Near United Nations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The New York Police Department said it was responding to what it calls an active situation near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.
An NYPD spokesperson said a White man in his 60s is outside of the building with a possible shotgun.
A spokesperson for the United Nations said the area has been secured and host country authorities are also on the scene. It will continue to monitor the situation.
