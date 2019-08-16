NYPD Says Bomb Squad Has Cleared Devices at Subway Station

(Bloomberg) -- The NYPD bomb squad has cleared the suspicious devices found at the busy downtown Manhattan Fulton Street station, police say in a tweet. The devices were not found to be explosive.

The station has been evacuated after reports of two suspicious packages, the NYPD’s transit police said in a tweet.

Police were investigating a pair of pressure cookers in the station. There are no reports of injuries, AP says.

