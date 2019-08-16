Aug 16, 2019
NYPD Says Bomb Squad Has Cleared Devices at Subway Station
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The NYPD bomb squad has cleared the suspicious devices found at the busy downtown Manhattan Fulton Street station, police say in a tweet. The devices were not found to be explosive.
The station has been evacuated after reports of two suspicious packages, the NYPD’s transit police said in a tweet.
Police were investigating a pair of pressure cookers in the station. There are no reports of injuries, AP says.
To contact the reporter on this story: Bradley Davis in New York at bdavis299@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Polina Noskova at pnoskova@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.