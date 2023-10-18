(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq would no longer be able to offer a kind of special discount that rewards Wall Street brokerages for routing large amounts of trade orders to them under a new plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC is set to propose Wednesday a ban on so-called volume-based transaction pricing. The arrangements involve charging reduced fees or offering rebates to brokerages specifically based on how many stock trades they send each month on behalf of clients.

The proposal, which would be open for public comment and then require another vote months later to be finalized, is the latest effort by the SEC to tackle aspects of the stock market that could pose conflicts of interest. The SEC wouldn’t prohibit exchange fees or rebates entirely, which are a cornerstone of the stock market, just those based on transaction volume.

Late last year, the agency proposed separate, sweeping regulations that delve into how trades are ordered and executed in the world’s biggest equities market. Those are still under consideration, and, if enacted would have a far greater impact on how stocks trade than a volume-pricing ban.

Still, Wednesday’s effort is likely to be billed by Democrats on the SEC as an important step to ensure that brokerages don’t put their interests before those of their clients.

Typically only the largest banks or other large traders can attain the most advantageous pricing tiers, meaning the largest firms would likely be most affected if the plan was finalized.

--With assistance from Katherine Doherty.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.