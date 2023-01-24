(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange said some trades will be declared “null and void” after determining a “system issue” resulted in a group of securities commencing trading without an opening auction price.

The exchange said that the trades will be reviewed as “clearly erroneous” under NYSE rules. That applies to trades in certain securities that did not conduct an opening auction, that occurred after the 9:30 a.m. bell but before certain pricing levels were set, and were executed further from the reference price, NYSE said in an updated statement on its website.

The exchange identified over 250 stock symbols that were impacted and listed the time it received the so-called limit-up, limit down bands and the price range above or below which the executions “will be busted,” it said.

