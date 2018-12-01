(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange will be closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

The NYSE will also observe a minute of silence on Monday in honor of the late president, said Kristen Kaus, a spokeswoman for the exchange. U.S. financial markets traditionally close following a presidential death. The most recent observation was Jan. 2, 2007, after the death of President Gerald Ford.

“The President will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and CME Group Inc. haven’t confirmed whether the bond and futures and options markets also will be closed.

