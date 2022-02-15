NYSE Wants to Be the Marketplace for NFTs Just Like With Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange is stepping into the nonfungible tokens market in earnest, with plans to do for digital assets what it does for stocks.

The NYSE said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that it wants to be a financial exchange for cryptocurrencies and NFTs that would compete with the likes of OpenSea and Rarible Inc.

The filing, dated Feb. 10, indicated plans for a NYSE-branded cryptocurrency and a marketplace to buy, sell and trade NFTs.

The exchange last year minted its first NFTs, memorializing noteworthy initial public offerings including that of Spotify Technology SA, Snowflake Inc., Unity Software Inc. and Roblox Corp.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.