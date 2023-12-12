(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government has simplified the central bank’s monetary policy remit, removing employment as an objective and any references to the housing market.

The move to scrap the Reserve Bank’s dual mandate and return it to a sole focus on inflation was well flagged by the new center-right government, which won power in October. It argued the employment goal, introduced by the former government in 2018, has muddied the waters at a time when the RBNZ needs to be ruthlessly focused on battling a cost-of-living crisis.

The government passed legislation Wednesday in Wellington that redefined the RBNZ’s objective as being solely price stability. Finance Minister Nicola Willis subsequently released the new remit.

“Inflation has been out of the Reserve Bank’s target range for two-and-a-half years and New Zealanders are doing it tough,” Willis said. “In order to address the cost-of-living crisis, the government is taking a number of early steps to support the Reserve Bank in its fight to beat inflation.”

The changes may improve the RBNZ’s effectiveness at containing price increases by influencing inflation expectations, the Treasury Department said in a document released on Monday. The central bank has also welcomed the shift back to a sole focus on inflation, saying it will make its communication job easier.

Under the new agreement, the Monetary Policy Committee must “achieve and maintain future annual inflation between 1 and 3% over the medium term with a focus on keeping inflation near the 2% midpoint.” That wording is unchanged from the previous remit.

The second objective in the previous remit, to support maximum sustainable employment, has been removed.

Also simplified is a lengthy context section which previously required the MPC to assess “the effects of monetary policy on the government’s objective of supporting sustainable house prices” and to explain how financial risks were considered in choosing the mix of monetary policy tools it deployed.

Now the context section requires the MPC to “be aware of the broader context in which monetary policy is conducted” and also “seek to understand and communicate material interactions between monetary policy and the government’s economic objectives.”

In accompanying changes to the MPC’s charter, the MPC no longer has to explain how policy contributes to supporting maximum sustainable employment, or its assessment of the effects of policy on the housing market.

It is now required “to seek to understand the effects of monetary policy decisions on the sustainability of house prices,” the new document shows.

