(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s stock exchange will resume normal trading Wednesday after a cyber attack halted trading late Tuesday.

Exchange operator NZX said it experienced “a volumetric distributed denial of service attack from offshore via its network service provider” which impacted connectivity and prompted it to halt trading shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in Wellington, according to a statement. The systems impacted include NZX websites and the announcements platform. NZX is a customer of Spark New Zealand.

“A DDos attack aims to disrupt service by saturating a network with significant volumes of internet traffic,” NZX said. “The attack was able to be mitigated and connectivity has now been restored.”

The S&P/NZX-50 benchmark index was nearing a record high when the incident occurred.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.