(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said the president has retained control of the government throughout his illness. Trump posted a series of tweets urging supporters to vote.

Trump has been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday, after announcing that he had been infected with Covid-19. A member of his medical team, Brian Garibaldi, a pulmonary expert at Johns Hopkins University, said at a briefing on Sunday that the president could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday.

Key Developments:

O’Brien Says President Always Had Control

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said the president has kept control of power through his illness and hospitalization. “Our adversaries knew it, our friends knew it,” O’Brien said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show.

“China has a very serious health problem and they need to get it fixed immediately. They can’t keep unleashing these plagues on the world,” O’Brien also said.

Trump Ramps Up Twitter Posts, Urging Supporters to Vote

The president took to his usual social-media platform Monday morning with a series of posts highlighting his campaign positions and the performance of the stock market during his tenure to urge supporters to vote.

Trump reiterated his pledge to cut taxes again and provide “better and cheaper health care,” while showcasing his support for things including gun-ownership rights and “religious liberty” and opposition to abortion and “the corrupt fake news media.”

