(Bloomberg) -- Beto O’Rourke hired the former president of Planned Parenthood to lead national fundraising for his campaign for Texas governor as he seeks to narrow the financial gap with the incumbent.

Cecile Richards, who is also the daughter of the last Democratic governor of Texas, Ann Richards, will join O’Rourke’s campaign as national finance chair. The 64-year-old advocate for abortion rights was born in Waco and formed a political action committee in 2019 aimed at electing women.

“I’ll always be a Texan, and I’m proud to be part of the team that’s going to make sure this campaign has the resources, support and backing necessary to turn a corner in Texas,” Richards said in a statement released by O’Rourke’s campaign on Tuesday.

O’Rourke, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Greg Abbott in the November race, and polls show the two-term incumbent holds a significant lead. Abbott has much more money to spend on the campaign, with about $50 million in his campaign’s bank account versus $7 million for his challenger as of the latest disclosures from February. No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas since 1994.

Richards was president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018, and formed a political action committee in 2019 to empower female candidates for office. Before joining Planned Parenthood, Richards also served as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.